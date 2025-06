Food Feature: CUPITOL's Falafel Burger stars on National Veggie Burger Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Celebrating National Veggie Burger Day, CUPITOL The Restaurant highlights its popular falafel burger, praised for bold flavors and fresh ingredients. Located in Skokie's Westfield Old Orchard, CUPITOL offers all-day dining with a menu that transitions from breakfast to elegant dinners.

Owner Alex Georges shares tips for building great veggie burgers and welcomes guests to try their seasonal offerings and inviting patio.

More at therestaurant.cupitol.com.