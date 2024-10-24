12-year-old girls, 10-year-old boy hospitalized after being hit by van in Ford Heights, sheriff says

FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Two girls and a boy were hospitalized after they were hit by a vehicle Wednesday in the south suburbs.

The crash happened around 12:10 p.m. near East Lincoln Highway and Ellis Avenue in Ford Heights, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.

Two 12-year-old girls and a 10-year-old boy were struck by a Ford van, officials said. The children were all taken to hospitals for "injuries that were not considered life threatening."

The vehicle stopped at the scene after the crash, officials told ABC7.

All three children are students in District 169, Superintendent Dr. Gregory T. Jackson said.

The exact circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately known.

No further information was immediately available.