Forever Home: Adopt 4-month-old 'Gentle Ben'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Friday, September 6, 2024, "Gentle Ben," a 4-month-old domestic medium hair cat was featured. He's currently being cared for at Barb's Precious Rescue and adoption center. Anyone interested in adopting "Gently Ben" can reach out to Barb's Precious at (847) 406-6968. They are also located in Palatine at 313 N Quentin Road. Click here for more details.