Forever Home Friday: Adopt 2-year-old Dusty

"Dusty," a two-year-old terrier mix, is currently being cared for at Border Tails Rescue in Northbrook.

Forever Home Friday: Adopt 2-year-old Dusty "Dusty," a two-year-old terrier mix, is currently being cared for at Border Tails Rescue in Northbrook.

Forever Home Friday: Adopt 2-year-old Dusty "Dusty," a two-year-old terrier mix, is currently being cared for at Border Tails Rescue in Northbrook.

Forever Home Friday: Adopt 2-year-old Dusty "Dusty," a two-year-old terrier mix, is currently being cared for at Border Tails Rescue in Northbrook.

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- On Friday, November 1, 2024, Dusty, a two-year-old terrier mix was featured. He's currently being cared for at Border Tails Rescue in Northbrook. Anyone interested in adopting "Dusty" call (847) 813-5774. You can also follow the "Dog Adoption Influencers, Eric Noxon and Joey Masloski on Instagram to follow the latest with the pair.