Former ABC7 Chicago anchor, reporter Suzanne Rico's podcast up for possible award

Former ABC7 Chicago anchor and reporter Suzanne Rico's podcast, "The Man Who Calculated Death" will be considered at the Ambies awards.

Former ABC7 Chicago anchor and reporter Suzanne Rico's podcast, "The Man Who Calculated Death" will be considered at the Ambies awards.

Former ABC7 Chicago anchor and reporter Suzanne Rico's podcast, "The Man Who Calculated Death" will be considered at the Ambies awards.

Former ABC7 Chicago anchor and reporter Suzanne Rico's podcast, "The Man Who Calculated Death" will be considered at the Ambies awards.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Podcasts have exploded in popularity over the last several years.

And Monday night, Chicago is hosting the most prestigious award show for the best in the business.

One of the nominees happens to be a former ABC7 Chicago colleague.

There are 199 nominees for the year's Ambies in 28 categories. One of those nominees has a special connection to ABC7: Suzanne Rico, who discovered a deep dark secret about her family's history.

Longtime ABC7 viewers may remember Rico from her time as a reporter and anchor in the mid-1990s. But, even she didn't know then her family's history and connection with Adolf Hitler.

It was her mother's dying wish that Rico and her sisters finish the family memoir she had begun. But Rico never realized where it would lead.

"After 30 years of telling other people's stories, I found one of my own that I wanted to tell. I just never realized it was going to go as deep and dark as it did," Rico said.

RELATED: Skokie Holocaust museum to close for renovations; temporary River North location will open

Rico's nine-episode podcast, "The Man Who Calculated Death," has brought to light the story of Robert Lusser, who was one of Hitler's top scientists. He is credited with creating the world's first cruise missile.

Actor Jon Cryer is the executive producer.

"She confronted her grandfather's complicity in all this," Cryer said.

Their work is up for the best independent podcast in Chicago for the Ambie awards: the Podcast Academy's annual celebration of the best in the format.

"If you are a new podcast listener or a longstanding listener, it's a really good spot to get started. Because we're all saying it's the best podcast," chairperson Christy Mirabal said.

Rico's podcast has been well-received by audiences, including Holocaust survivors who appreciate the shocking truth of the atrocities for which her grandfather was partly responsible.

"I think it's an important story. We have to look at our past so we can inform our future. It's been a worthwhile endeavor," Rico said.

This year's awards are streaming live on Amazon Music's Twitch channel. The show started at 6 p.m.