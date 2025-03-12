Skokie Holocaust museum to close for renovations; temporary River North location will open

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Skokie has been a cornerstone for remembrance and education for more than 15 years.

Now, it's preparing for a major transformation.

Bernard Cherkasov, the CEO of the Illinois Holocaust Museum, joined ABC7 Chicago Wednesday to talk more about it.

The Skokie museum will close its exhibitions on June 2. It will fully close on July 1.

A temporary satellite location will be open downtown Chicago at 360 N. State St. in River North.

It's not yet clear when the Skokie museum will reopen.

"To accommodate more visitors and provide them a world-class experience, we will create a new visitor welcome center, redesign a state-of-the-art auditorium, and create a reflection space within our core Holocaust exhibition, among other exciting upgrades," Cherkasov said.

Visit www.ilholocaustmuseum.org for more information.