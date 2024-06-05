Former Ald. Ed Burke asks judge to overturn convictions, order new trial on some charges

Former alderman Ed Burke was back in court Wednesday asking a judge to overturn his corruption convictions, throw out some charges and order a new trial for others.

Six months ago, a jury found the 80-year-old guilt of 13 out of 14 counts of racketeering, bribery and extortion. The lengthy trial against Chicago's longest-serving and most powerful alderman involved four different schemes where Burke used his clout to steer business to his private law firm or for personal favors.

In the case of the Field Museum, Burke tried to pressure museum top officials to hire his goddaughter.

"The notion that Ed Burke is trying to ram rod her a job at the Field Museum is preposterous," Burke's attorney Chris Gair argued Wednesday.

He said the possibility of a job is not considered "property" which can be transferred and deeded, something he said is needed for an extortion conviction.

In addition, in two other schemes involving a Binny's pole sign and the Old Post Office the defense argued Burke did not take anything of value in exchange for his position as a public figure.

Overturning the jury's decision is considered a long shot. In her response, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Streicker told U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall, "This is not the time for a closing argument, the jury made a decisive decision...the defendant made his case to the jury, had a fair trial and the jury didn't accept it."

Many of the defense's arguments has been heard before, either during the trial's closing arguments, or motions filed before or during the trial.

After close to three hours of oral arguments and over 100 pages of written arguments, Judge Kendall said she will issue a ruling shortly. Lawyers expect a decision next week. Burke is scheduled to be sentenced June 24.