Former Chicago Ald. Ed Burke released from prison: Report

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Chicago Alderman Ed Burke has been released from federal prison, the Chicago Tribune reports.

The report said Burke is expected to report to a half way house soon.

This comes after he reported to a federal prison less than ten months ago.

Burke was convicted of federal racketeering and bribery charges.