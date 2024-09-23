Ed Burke, Chicago's longest-serving alderman, to report to prison Monday to serve sentence

Burke is expected to serve at federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana

Ed Burke, Chicago's longest-serving alderman, will head to prison Monday. and is expected to serve his sentence in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Ed Burke, Chicago's longest-serving alderman, will head to prison Monday. and is expected to serve his sentence in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Ed Burke, Chicago's longest-serving alderman, will head to prison Monday. and is expected to serve his sentence in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Ed Burke, Chicago's longest-serving alderman, will head to prison Monday. and is expected to serve his sentence in Terre Haute, Indiana.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ed Burke, Chicago's longest-serving alderman, will head to prison Monday. .

Burke will be saying goodbye to family and friends Monday as he is expected to head to a federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana to fulfill a two year sentence.

Burke, a Chicago alderman for 54 years, from 1969 to 2023, was the longest to serve in that position in history.

He was seen as confident during countless investigations, indictment and trial,

But that came to a halt when a jury found him guilty of racketeering and bribery by using his position as alderman to extort private legal work from city contractors.

ABC 7 Political Analyst Laura Washington says the two-year sentence and $2 million fine was a minimal response from the court.

"I don't know what kind of message that sends," Washington said. "I think the message it could send is when you are that powerful and you have so many friends in high places it can help you, even when you have to go to prison because the prison sentence was relatively light."

Terre Haute has been the prison home to other corrupt Chicago political figures including ex-Illinois Governor George Ryan, who spent more than five years in the facility.

Prison officials in Terre Haute won't confirm the details of prison assignments nor the timing of when Burke shows up.

Related coverage

Longest-serving Chicago alderman Ed Burke will report to prison Monday; unclear where he will serve

Ed Burke co-defendant Charles Cui sentenced to 32 months in prison

Chicago City Council ethics watchdogs say Ed Burke's sentence only partially deters corruption

Former Chicago Alderman Ed Burke sentenced to 2 years in prison for corruption convictions

Hundreds write letters to judge in support of former Alderman Ed Burke ahead of sentencing

City leaders react after former Chicago Alderman Ed Burke found guilty in federal corruption case

Former Chicago Alderman Ed Burke found guilty on multiple counts in federal corruption case

Ex-Chicago Ald. Ed Burke tried to 'shake down' owners of Burger King in his ward: new testimony

Former Field Museum director describes perceived threat during ex-Ald. Ed Burke Chicago trial

Alderman Ed Burke pleads not guilty to corruption charges

Mayor Lori Lightfoot calls on Alderman Ed Burke to resign after new charges filed against him

Real estate developer charged as result of Ald. Ed Burke investigation