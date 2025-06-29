Former Chicago Blackhawks star Jonathan Toews signs autographs in Lombard amid NHL comeback

Former Chicago Blackhawks star Jonathan Toews signed autographs at Lombard's Yorktown Shopping Center on Sunday amid his NHL comeback journey.

Former Chicago Blackhawks star Jonathan Toews signed autographs at Lombard's Yorktown Shopping Center on Sunday amid his NHL comeback journey.

Former Chicago Blackhawks star Jonathan Toews signed autographs at Lombard's Yorktown Shopping Center on Sunday amid his NHL comeback journey.

Former Chicago Blackhawks star Jonathan Toews signed autographs at Lombard's Yorktown Shopping Center on Sunday amid his NHL comeback journey.

LOMBARD, Ill. (WLS) -- Former Chicago Blackhawks star Jonathan Toews was back in town this weekend.

Over 1,000 fans showed up at Mike's Sports And More at the Yorktown Shopping Center in Lombard, where Toews made his first public appearance in the Chicago area since coming back from what he called a healing journey that took the better part of five years.

Toews was diagnosed with chromic immune response syndrome after battling long term COVID-19.

He revealed some of his story on Instagram last fall, sharing about his trip to India to help him feel like himself again.

Toews graciously signed autographs and posed for photos with fans on Sunday.

He declined a request for an interview with ABC7, wanting his first words about his return to hockey to come in Winnipeg when his signing with the Jets becomes official later next week.

READ MORE | Former Chicago Blackhawks star Jonathan Toews signing with Winnipeg Jets, embarks on NHL comeback