Former Cubs player Kris Bryant's Lamborghini Huracán stolen by hackers

Kris Bryant became a victim of a multi-state vehicle theft ring when he had his $300,000 Lamborghini stolen.

Cherry Hills Village, Colo. -- Colorado Rockies third baseman Kris Bryant became entangled in an investigation that led to the arrests of several people involved in a vehicle theft ring.

Bryant hired a company to move his $300,000 Lamborghini Huracan to his off-season home in Las Vegas.

Someone picked up his car in Colorado, but it never arrived in Las Vegas.

Investigators said hackers infiltrated the company the former Chicago Cubs player used to transport his car and the vehicle was re-routed to a different location in Las Vegas.

Police eventually tracked down the vehicle and the man driving the car.

Police found a suspect and charged them with operating a multi-state vehicle theft ring.

Police identified several other people associated with the theft ring and they located a number of other stolen vehicles during their investigation.

