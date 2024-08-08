Lori Lightfoot to release findings from investigation into Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will release findings from her investigation into Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard.

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, expected to reveal preliminary findings from her investigation into Dolton.

The village hired her to conduct an independent probe into Mayor Tiffany Henyard's spending.

Lightfoot will speak at a public meeting Thursday night following Monday's chaotic board meeting.

Some village leaders will gather once again after trustees say they've received more information about village finances in a meeting with Dolton's accountant.

Village leaders said Dolton has a $6 million budget deficit.

Henyard, who is also Thornton Township supervisor, is embroiled in a corruption scandal and has been accused of using government money for personal reasons. She has denied those allegations.

This all started back in March, when three former employees filed a lawsuit against Mayor Henyard, alleging they were wrongfully fired for refusing to do political work for Henyard.

Lightfoot was then hired by village trustees to independently investigate her administration's spending, including a lavish village-funded trip to Las Vegas last year.

While Lightfoot is a former prosecutor, her only power in this investigation is to present the information. ABC7 has reached out to Mayor Henyard's office and have not heard back.

Thursday's meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.