Dolton Village Board places top cop on administrative leave, lays off 8 village employees

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard and village trustees sparred over money on Monday night.

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard and village trustees sparred over money on Monday night.

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard and village trustees sparred over money on Monday night.

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard and village trustees sparred over money on Monday night.

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The Dolton Village Board made significant personnel moves on Monday night, including placing the village's top cop on administrative leave.

The meeting was marked by chaotic moments, which have become a hallmark of this village.

"The level of the breaching of public trust is sickening!" one attendee said.

The meeting nearly ended before it really began after Mayor Tiffany Henyard ordered residents who had already taken their seats to pass through metal detectors.

"You guys have to go through the metal detectors so that everyone is secure in the building," Henyard said.

"You're just so petty and unprofessional. How are you OK with that?" one woman responded.

In what has become a monthly ritual in this village under federal investigation and facing multiple lawsuits, residents called for Henyard's resignation.

SEE ALSO | Dolton Trustee Jason House announces campaign for mayor in bid to unseat Tiffany Henyard

"We deserve a mayor that truly cares about our village and not a mayor who sees our village as her personal playground,' one speaker said.

At the meeting, which was a marked by repeated disruptions and people being led out, the board laid off eight village employees, citing village finances, and limited village credit card spending.

"Speaking to the accounting department, we are in financial disaster," said Dolton Trustee Kiana Belcher.

Trustees and the mayor sparred over money.

"Sometimes, people have to follow the leader, because sometimes, the leader is the visionary. It is what it is," Henyard said.

The board also voted to place Deputy Chief Lewis Lacey on administrative leave. The board did not publicly explain exactly why.

"This is political retaliation," Henyard said.

This heated night left many shaking their heads.

"Ya'll are being hoodwinked, bamboozled, led astray," one attendee said.

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been hired to investigate village finances, and it was announced Monday night that she will deliver a preliminary report to the public on Thursday.