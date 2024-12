Former Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Logan Square home hit by bullet

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Investigators are trying to figure out who shot at former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's home in Logan Square.

A spokesperson for Lightfoot said someone found the bullet lodged in the side of the garage and called police.

No one was home at the time and no one was hurt.

Further details were not immediately available.

