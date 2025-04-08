Former White Sox pitcher Octavio Dotel among dozens killed in Dominican Republic club roof collapse

Joe Torres has the latest updates on the nightclub roof collapse.

Joe Torres has the latest updates on the nightclub roof collapse.

Joe Torres has the latest updates on the nightclub roof collapse.

Joe Torres has the latest updates on the nightclub roof collapse.

CHICAGO -- Former Chicago White Sox pitcher Octavio Dotel was among 58 people killed in the Dominican Republic early Tuesday, when the roof of an iconic nightclub collapsed.

Dotel played for the Sox in 2008 and 2009.

The Professional Baseball League of the Dominican Republic posted on X that Dotel died. Officials had earlier rescued him from the debris and transported him to a hospital.

Nelsy Cruz, the governor of the northwestern province of Montecristi and sister of seven-time MLB All-Star Nelson Cruz was also killed.

The collapse occurred around 1 a.m. during a merengue concert, which drew athletes, politicians and others. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the roof to collapse.

Dotel, who also logged 36 saves for the Houston Astros and the Athletics in 2004, was pulled from the rubble about six hours later.

Dotel, 51, started his major league career in 1999 with the Mets. In 2011, he helped the St. Louis Cardinals win a World Series. During his 15 years in the majors, Dotel recorded 109 saves and logged a 3.78 ERA.

Crews continue to search for potential survivors in the rubble of the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo.

"We presume that many of them are still alive, and that is why the authorities here will not give up until not a single person remains under the rubble," said Juan Manual Méndez, director of the Center of Emergency Operations.

At least 160 were injured.

The Associated Press and ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.