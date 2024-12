Ex-Downers Grove South HS girls track coach gets 19 years in prison for possessing child pornography

Glen Messmer, an ex-Downers Grove South High School coach who pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography, was sentenced to 19 years in prison.

Glen Messmer, an ex-Downers Grove South High School coach who pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography, was sentenced to 19 years in prison.

Glen Messmer, an ex-Downers Grove South High School coach who pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography, was sentenced to 19 years in prison.

Glen Messmer, an ex-Downers Grove South High School coach who pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography, was sentenced to 19 years in prison.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A former Downers Grove South High School girls track coach who pleaded guilty to having child pornography has been sentenced to 19 years in prison.

Prosecutors say in 2022, 45-year-old Glen Messmer contacted two minors and convinced them to send child sexual abuse material.

Messmer was an assistant girls track coach at Downers Grove South High School.

He resigned shortly after he was charged.