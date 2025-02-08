Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich may take role as U.S. ambassador to Serbia: Reports

Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich may take a role in the Trump administration as the U.S. ambassador to Serbia, according to a Politico report.

Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich may take a role in the Trump administration as the U.S. ambassador to Serbia, according to a Politico report.

Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich may take a role in the Trump administration as the U.S. ambassador to Serbia, according to a Politico report.

Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich may take a role in the Trump administration as the U.S. ambassador to Serbia, according to a Politico report.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 is working to confirm reports that former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich could be taking a role in the Trump administration.

Politico reports President Donald Trump is considering making Blagojevich the U.S. ambassador to Serbia.

Blagojevich met with the Serbian president just this week.

In 2020, Trump commuted Blagojevich's prison sentence for corruption charges.

In a post on social media, Blagojevich wrote, "I'm not asking President Trump for anything."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.