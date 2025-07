Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan files motion for release during appeals process

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is trying to stay out of prison.

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is trying to stay out of prison.

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is trying to stay out of prison.

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is trying to stay out of prison.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is trying to stay out of prison.

On Monday, he filed a motion for release, pending appeal of his conviction.

Madigan was ordered to report to prison this October to begin serving a seven-and-a-half-year sentence for corruption.

His lawyers argue he should remain free because his appeal could reverse his conviction.

SEE ALSO | John Hooker, 1st of ComEd Four to be sentenced, gets 18 months in prison for Madigan bribery scheme