John Hooker, 1st of ComEd Four to be sentenced, gets 18 months in prison for Madigan bribery scheme

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, July 14, 2025 9:00PM
John Hooker will be the 1st of the ComEd Four to be sentenced.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A former ComEd lobbyist was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison.

John Hooker will be on supervised release for six months after the sentence is completed.

He also has to pay a $500,000 fine and special assessment of $500.

Federal prosecutors wanted Hooker to spend more than four years in prison.

His attorneys asked for one year of probation.

Hooker was part of the ComEd Four case. He was convicted in a scheme to bribe former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan in exchange for legislation favorable to ComEd.

The others will be sentenced in the coming weeks.

