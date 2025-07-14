John Hooker, 1st of ComEd Four to be sentenced, gets 18 months in prison for Madigan bribery scheme

John Hooker will be the 1st of the ComEd Four to be sentenced.

John Hooker will be the 1st of the ComEd Four to be sentenced.

John Hooker will be the 1st of the ComEd Four to be sentenced.

John Hooker will be the 1st of the ComEd Four to be sentenced.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A former ComEd lobbyist was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison.

John Hooker will be on supervised release for six months after the sentence is completed.

He also has to pay a $500,000 fine and special assessment of $500.

SEE ALSO | Ex-IL House Speaker Michael Madigan, 83, sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison in corruption case

Federal prosecutors wanted Hooker to spend more than four years in prison.

His attorneys asked for one year of probation.

READ MORE Judge grants retrial on most bribery counts in 'ComEd 4' case nearly 2 years post-verdict

Hooker was part of the ComEd Four case. He was convicted in a scheme to bribe former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan in exchange for legislation favorable to ComEd.

The others will be sentenced in the coming weeks.