Former reality TV star Dylan Smith convicted for mail theft in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A former reality TV star pleaded guilty to mail theft at a Chicago condo building, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Dylan Smith was one of the personalities in "Love After Lockup" in season three.

Smith was arrested in June 2024 for burglary and mail theft at a Chicago condo building, officials said.

The U.S. Postal Service did not say which building the crimes happened at.

The 35-year-old was accused of using a postal service key the steal mail from the building's panel mailbox.

Smith pleaded guilty to one count of felony burglary.

He was sentenced to 244 days in jail and two years of supervised release.

The reality show follows couples who found love despite their criminal history.