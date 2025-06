Water search underway in Fox Lake, fire officials say

FOX LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- A search is underway in Fox Lake Tuesday morning after a person was seen going into the water, Fox Lake fire officials said.

The Fox Lake battalion chief said the search is taking place at Mineola Bay near Maple and Grand avenues.

The crews have been searching for the person since about 2 a.m.

Further details were not immediately available.