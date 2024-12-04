Reopening comes after abrupt store closures last April

Foxtrot store to reopen 5th location in River North this week

To celebrate, the shop will offer free drip coffe on Thursday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fifth Foxtrot location is set to reopen in Chicago on Thursday.

The store in River North is located at Wells and Hubbard in the heart of the city.

The store will offer free drip coffee from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. for customers on Thursday, no purchase necessary.

Foxtrot's parent company filed for bankruptcy in April and abruptly closed all of its locations.

The closure of Foxtrot, along with its sister company Dom's last April, came as a shock to everyone, including the company's nearly 1,000 employees, many of whom reported being fired mid-shift. A class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of many of them shortly after.

The chain recently reopened its store on Maple Street in the Gold Coast.

Foxtrot will also host happy hours on Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., featuring $4 draft pours and $7 wine pours.