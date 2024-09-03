Foxtrot store in Chicago's Gold Coast reopening this week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Upscale grocery and convenience store chain Foxtrot will be making its return to Chicago this week after stores abruptly closed earlier this year.

The store will be located at 23 W. Maple Street in the Gold Coast neighborhood. More Foxtrot locations are scheduled to reopen in Chicago and Dallas throughout 2025.

Foxtrot locations across Chicago abruptly closed last April under former parent company Outfox Hospitality.

The company's original founders say the reopened stores will have an expanded coffee experience and reimagined food offerings.

Food offerings will include breakfast tacos, panini sandwiches, salads and cookies.

"Our new coffee and food menus are a true reflection of Foxtrot's founding principle: taking the ingredients we're passionate about, partnering with the best purveyors, and making them a special part of our day-and yours-every day," Foxtrot chairman Mike LaVitola said.

The stores will have exclusive coffee blends as well as offering retail and CPG selections from roasters including Metric and Kyoto Black.

"Our new coffee and food menus are a true reflection of Foxtrot's founding principle: taking the ingredients we're passionate about, partnering with the best purveyors, and making them a special part of our day-and yours-every day," LaVitola said.

At the store's grand opening Thursday, people can get a free coffee from 6-10 a.m., no purchase necessary, and complementary samples of new cookies and berry chai refresher.

On Friday for happy hour starting at 3 p.m., there will be $4 local draft pours and $7 wine pours until closing.