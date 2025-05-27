Frightening road rage incident caught on dashcam video: 'We were really scared'

The witness said he noticed the 2018 Chevy Camaro tailgating another driver in the fast lane before the Camaro cut him off and slammed on the brakes.

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. -- A frightening road rage incident was caught on dash camera video in California on Sunday.

The victim, who only wanted to be identified as Nick, said he was driving northbound on the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills around 5 p.m. when he noticed the driver of a 2018 Chevy Camaro tailgating someone in the fast lane.

A few moments later, Nick said that same driver cut him off and slammed on the brakes.

Nick said he hadn't done anything except glance over at the driver to make sure he wasn't getting too close.

"We were really scared. We thought we were going to get into an accident, and that was the furthest thing from my mind that I wanted to have happen. I wanted to go home," Nick told ABC7 Los Angeles affiliate KABC. "And so he starts changing lanes, he was waving his hands, making all kinds of gestures."

Nick was on the phone with a 911 California Highway Patrol dispatcher, who reportedly told him the driver's license plate was registered to an address in Sylmar.

The Camaro driver exited at Lost Hills and wasn't seen again.

Nick said he planned to take his video to the police department.