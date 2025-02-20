Gary families push to protect Head Start program after federal funding freeze

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A federal freeze to Head Start programs disrupted the lives of local families that depend on them.

Now that the funding has resumed, some parents in Northwest Indiana want to make sure it remains.

A local family has seen a big difference this year in 4-year-old Chase, who had a developmental delay. His mom told ABC7 his time at the St. Mark's Head Start has done wonders.

On Thursday, some local dignitaries visited the Gary, Indiana program as the future of the nationwide program, that has served more than 38 million children and their families since is was started 60 years ago, is unclear.

"If you don't have reliable childcare and you are in the workforce, then you struggle... 'How do I go to work while someone is taking care of my child?' Therefore, you have less people in the workforce," Congressman Frank Mrvan said.

A federal freeze in funding by the Trump administration temporarily disrupted some of the Head Start programs. The new administration explained funding was frozen to evaluate if money was being spent on programs in alignment with its goals.

St. Mark's is part of Geminus Head Start, which was able to keep their doors open during the funding freeze.

"That's always the ongoing concern are we going to see changes are we going to have disruptions to the funding source," said William Trowbridge with Geminus Head Start.

The Geminus staff and Congressman Mrvan point to the successes of Head Start students, who are better prepared for Kindergarten and beyond.

Some Head Start parents told ABC7 the program has been vital to their families and to their children's futures.

"It's given me and him both tools to be able to function better together and alone," parent Dillion Lehman said.

Parents ABC7 spoke with hope lawmakers in Washington D.C. will prioritize this program and maintain funding.

"Helping the parents and the kids so we can effectively parent our children it helps build community because now you have all of these parents that are thriving within the same community," parent Jessica Fullilove said.

More information about Geminus Head Start can be found here.