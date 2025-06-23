Gary couple launches Cursive Academy with goal to resurrect lost art of penmanship

A Gary, Indiana couple launched the Cursive Academy with the goal to resurrect the lost art of penmanship.

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- The Cursive Academy just launched in Gary.

It seeks to teach the classroom classic that's not always being taught in public schools anymore.

There are camps and crash courses showing young people of all ages how to perfect penmanship.

Terrell and Chelsea Whittington are the cofounders.

Amari Clark is currently enrolled.

On Monday, they talked about why cursive is so important and if there's a learning curve.

"I chatted with friends and family who have younger children, and it soon became apparent that none of them could write in cursive or even sign their names," Terrell Whittington said. "My handwriting is part of who I am, and we feel that youth should have the opportunity to learn what is slowly becoming a lost art."

Those interested in hosting Cursive Academy sessions can call or email Whittington at 219-712-3182 or Chelsea@cwhitt.biz.