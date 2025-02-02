24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
33-year-old man fatally stabbed in Gary, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, February 2, 2025 9:50PM
GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A man was fatally stabbed Saturday in Northwest Indiana.

The stabbing happened at a home in the 2400 block of Waverly Drive in Gary, police said.

Officers responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m., officials said. They found a 33-year-old man with a stab wound to his stomach.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified.

No arrests have been made, police said.

The Gary Police Department, Lake County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force and the Lake County Crime Lab continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

