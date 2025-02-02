33-year-old man fatally stabbed in Gary, police say

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A man was fatally stabbed Saturday in Northwest Indiana.

The stabbing happened at a home in the 2400 block of Waverly Drive in Gary, police said.

Officers responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m., officials said. They found a 33-year-old man with a stab wound to his stomach.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified.

No arrests have been made, police said.

The Gary Police Department, Lake County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force and the Lake County Crime Lab continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.