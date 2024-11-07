How did Gen Z vote? Young, first-time voters have mixed reaction to Trump win

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gen Z voters are having a mixed reaction to the results of the 2024 presidential election.

"How is a felon the president, but felons can't even vote?" Najea Foster said. "I fear for my Black male friends' lives. I fear for my significant others' lives. I fear for my life."

Second-time voter Foster said the results are disappointing after casting a ballot for Kamala Harris, but she's more disappointed in those who didn't cast a ballot at all.

"I'm very disappointed in my generation. A lot of them did not go vote because they felt like it didn't matter," Foster said.

The Chicago Board of Elections said just over 53% of registered voters ages 18-24 cast a ballot. That's less than the city average of overall voter turnout: 58%.

"I feel like the most important thing was to vote for the best option," Gerardo Ayala said.

The first-time voters that did cast a ballot went for President-elect Donald Trump over Harris by nine points.

Compared to the 2020 election, this time Trump doubled his support from first-time voters. Some said it's because of his stance on the economy.

"They do see how inflation and a better economy impacts them when they're not spending as much money at the groceries or getting gas," Evan Villinski said.

While Villinski didn't vote for Trump, he said he's able to agree on some of his policies, like immigration.

"Stricter immigration policies would probably be beneficial," Villinski said. "Make immigrating to the U.S. seem like not the only option."

Others, like Ayala, say they're concerned for the environment.

"In this Project 2025, he wants to expand the use of fossil fuels, and, like, coal mines and all that, and stop the use of renewable energy," Ayala said.

First-time voter Ryan Phoenix is worried for his friends in the LGBTQ+ community.