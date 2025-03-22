The Generations blends music with philanthropy through concerts for charity

The Generations will host a charity performance at Sideouts Sports Tavern in Island Lake on Friday to benefit Joliet-based NAMI Will-Grundy.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago-based band The Generations is making Chicago Proud by combining music with philanthropy.

The band will host a charity performance at Sideouts Sports Tavern in Island Lake on Friday to benefit Joliet-based NAMI Will-Grundy, a local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, which is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

This event follows the release of The Generations' debut album "Alternate View," a project originating in 1985, when Chicago musician Rob Stepen recorded two tracks but was unable to listen to them without a reel-to-reel player.

Rediscovered in his attic in 2023, the tapes were restored and rerecorded with the help of producer Steve Albini at Electrical Audio in Chicago, then mastered by Bob Weston at Chicago Mastering Service and pressed into vinyl at Jack White's Third Man Records.

The charity concert not only marks the culmination of Stepen's long musical journey but also serves a meaningful cause, with all proceeds benefiting local nonprofits.

Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. You can purchase your tickets here.

Those unable to attend the event can still support the cause by donating at namiwillgrundy.org/thegenerationsband.