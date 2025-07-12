Disabled veteran who is a US citizen was taken during SoCal immigration raid, family says

CAMARILLO, Calif. -- Concerned family members are desperate for answers after they say a disabled U.S. veteran and citizen was taken during a federal immigration raid at a cannabis farm in Camarillo, California.

George Retes, 25, works as a security guard at Glass House Farms, where the raid took place Thursday. His sister and wife told our sister station, ABC7 Eyewitness News in Los Angeles, that he was trying to leave the area as tensions escalated between federal agents and protesters.

They say they saw AIR7 footage of the scene and were able to see his white vehicle.

"ICE thought he was probably part of the protest, but he wasn't, he was trying to reverse his car," said his sister, Destinee Majana. "They broke his window, they pepper-sprayed him, they grabbed him, threw him on the floor. They detained him."

Retes' sister and wife have been trying to call anybody she can to find out where he was taken, but they say nobody can tell them where he is.

"We don't know what to do, we're just asking to let my brother go. He's a U.S. citizen. He didn't do anything wrong. He's a veteran, disabled citizen. It says it on his car," Majana added.

His wife, Guadalupe Torres, said he hasn't seen or spoke to him since Thursday.

"I just don't know where he's at. I've been up since 6 a.m. trying to call the sheriff's, the police department, Oxnard, Camarillo, Ventura... They say they don't know," she said.

His wife added that his daughter's birthday party was scheduled for Saturday, only making the search for him more urgent.

They were among other families who returned to the cannabis farm Friday to search for missing loved ones, some of whom hid from authorities overnight.