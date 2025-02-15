Get Behind the Vest Pancake Breakfast helps Chicago police officers replace their bulletproof vests

CHICAGO (WLS) -- You can enjoy a hearty breakfast while helping Chicago Police at the same time.

The table will be set Sunday, Feb. 23 for 19th Ward Ald. Matt O'Shea's 11th Annual Get Behind the Vest Pancake Breakfast. It will be from 8 a.m. to noon at St. John Fisher School at 10200 S. Washtenaw Ave.

Over the past decade, O'Shea's Get Behind The Vest Pancake Breakfast has raised more than $680,000 for the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation's Get Behind The Vest initiative, which purchases bulletproof vests for the men and women of the Chicago Police Department.

Admission to the pancake breakfast is $5 per person or $25 for families, which includes all you can eat Original Pancake House - Beverly pancakes and sausage. For the past decade - and including this year - the Harrigan Family, who owns Original Pancake House - Beverly, has generously donated all batter and sausage for the pancake breakfast.

Additionally, on Friday, Feb. 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Shell Gas Station, located at 2632 W. 111th Street, will donate 5 cents for every gallon sold to the Get Behind the Vest campaign. This will be matched by Beverly Bank & Trust and AthleteX, making the total donated 15 cents for every gallon sold.

On average, bulletproof vests need to be replaced every five years. After receiving a complimentary vest when they join the Chicago Police Department, it is the officer's responsibility to replace their vest at an expense of at least $500. To date, the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation has replaced over 13,500 vests for officers, with 1,000 more slated in 2025. Recently, CPMF has extended the Get Behind the Vest Program to supply vests to Chicago Police K-9 Officers.

O'Shea sits on the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation Advisory Board and the Chicago Police Chaplains Ministry Board of Directors. He represents the communities of Beverly Morgan Park and Mount Greenwood, where thousands of first responders reside.

The Get Behind the Vest Pancake Breakfast is generously co-hosted by Saint John Fisher Parish, the Harrigan Family and the Original Pancake House - Beverly.