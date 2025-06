'GH' Star Katelyn MacMullen talks drama, Fans and life off set

CHICAGO (WLS) -- General Hospital star Katelyn MacMullen dropped by SoapChat for a lively two-part interview, opening up about recent emotional scenes, fan reactions, and behind-the-scenes life. The actress, who plays Willow, reflected on the intensity of her latest storylines and hinted at what might be next. She also shared thoughts on her castmates, life outside the show, and whether she's ever made it to the Windy City.

Catch SoapChat Thursdays and General Hospital weekdays at 2 p.m. on ABC.