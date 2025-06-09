Woman facing DUI charge in deadly Des Plaines crash, police say

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman is facing drunk driving charges in a deadly Des Plaines crash, police said on Monday.

Police said 28-year-old Giovanna Rodriguez-Fuentes has been charged with Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol in connection with the June 1 crash.

Officers responded to the crash around 11:54 p.m. near Algonquin Road and Leslie Lane.

Police said Rodriguez-Fuentes' Toyota Prius struck the rear end of a Volvo truck, which was slowly traveling eastbound on Algonquin Road.

Rodriguez-Fuentes was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. But her passenger, Nazly Rodriguez-Munoz, died as a result of the crash.

Rodriguez-Fuentes is scheduled to appear at the Skokie Court House on Wednesday.