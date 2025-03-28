36th annual GLAAD Media Awards celebrate LGBTQ+ representation

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- The red carpet was rolled out in Beverly Hills for the 36th annual GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday.

The event honored entertainers, films and TV programs which show fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ+ community.

"We've been seeing a lot of separation, a lot of disparity, and I want people to see what togetherness looks like, what showing up for each other looks like, and what camaraderie looks like," actress Michaela Jaé Rodriguez said on the red carpet.

Wayne Brady and his family were among the numerous nominees at this year's celebration.

"To just be a part of the community, to be able to show up, to give love to everybody here, who is showing up as their authentic self," Brady said.

The focus was on honoring those raising the visibility of the LGBTQ+ community, including in music, movies, TV, journalism and podcasts.

"I still remember from my childhood the first queer characters I saw on TV or in comic books and how much that shaped me and my perception of the queer experience," "Under the Bridge" creator Quinn Shephard said.

"We celebrate our stories and our stories change hearts and minds, and they move people," said Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD.

Those turning out say that in the current political climate, sending powerful messages of acceptance are more important than ever.

"This is what's called doing the right thing," Abbott Elementary actress Lisa Ann Walter said. "I don't think that anybody has to be given a thanks for being an ally. I think this is the way human beings should behave to each other."

The GLAAD Awards will be streaming on Hulu April 12.

