Going beyond the bell for Illinois and Chicago Salvation Army Week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's Illinois and Chicago Salvation Army Week.

Maj. Caleb Senn, the Chicago-area commander, joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to go "beyond the bell" with the Salvation Army.

Most think of those red kettles outside stores during the holidays when thinking of the organization.

But the Salvation Army does more than that.

The group claims it's the largest group, outside of the government, that provides social services to those in need.

"At a time when more than 450,000 Chicagoans live in poverty, we believe that by working together, we can positively impact the lives of those in need by providing service, love, and hope," Senn said. "During this special week, we ask all Chicagoans to come together in service to make a significant difference in the lives of others."