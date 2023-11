The Salvation Army red kettles are out collecting donations across the Chicago area.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a sound of the season as the red kettles are out for those Christmas shoppers.

The Salvation Army has a lofty goal of $18 million! Major Kendall Matthews with the Salvation Army joined ABC7 to talk about what the money goes to.

The Salvation Army says the donations stay local.

There are approximately 850 kettles in north and central Illinois and the average amount raised per kettle is just under $4,000.