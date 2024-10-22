Activists, Ald. Jessie Fuentes ask for citywide adoption of youth-led Peace Book pilot program

ABC7 talked to young people impacted by Chicago violence first-hand. They are doing their part to show their peers a better future.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A youth led-pilot program is touting its success in promoting peace across neighborhoods on the South and West sides.

Ald. Jessie Fuentes, who represents the 26th Ward, alongside activists from GoodKids MadCity, are asking for citywide adoption of the Peace Book pilot program.

Over the summer, the Peace Book pilot program trained 101 young people in conflict resolution and relationship building. They received 60 hours of training and were paid for their work.

"They're engaging in a process of healing for themselves, being affirmed for who they are, becoming leaders in that community and then being able to show other young people in their community that there's a way to have a sense of belonging, to have a community and not to engage in some of that negative behavior," Fuentes said.

ABC7 talked to young people impacted by gun violence first-hand. They are doing their part to show their peers a better future.

They hold peace circles, where part of the discussion is meant to show the kids and young adults who come to these meetings they have shared experiences.

"A lot of times when we grow up, we're a product of our environment. So, we bring a different environment into schools and show these kids that there's a different route," said GoodKids MadCity activist Reynia Torres.

Torres lost her brother to gun violence when she was 10 years old. She says she knows what it feels like to be angry and has seen how those emotions can turn a young person toward violence themselves, perpetuating a deadly cycle.

"The reason I chose a different route is because I've seen what this anger, how it consumes people, and how it takes that initiative and that one person to be able to tell you that there is a different way," Torres said.

Within this detailed plan, the Peace Book Ordinance lays out its goals, its process, and why it says the city needs to invest more funding to see more results.

"There are pieces of this budget that are doing the work. We believe that we can re-appropriate some funds and programs to fit the mold of the Peace Book," Fuentes said.

Fuentes did not offer up a dollar figure they are asking for from the city, saying those conversations and negotiations are ongoing. But in the short term, the Chicago City Council member hopes to double the amount of young people employed as peacekeepers next summer.