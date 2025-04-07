'A Goofy Movie' celebrates 30th anniversary with voice actor reunion

Disney legend Bill Farmer (Goofy) and Jason Marsden (Max Goof) drive down memory lane in a nostalgic reunion.

LOS ANGELES -- "If we listen to each other's heart, we'll find we're never too far apart!"

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Disney's "A Goofy Movie," the voice talent from the beloved film are seeing "I 2 I."

Disney Legend Bill Farmer (Goofy) and Jason Marsden (Max Goof) reunited in a heartwarming video, "On the Road Again: A Goofy Movie 30th Anniversary," hitting the road in a car reminiscent of the one featured in the cult classic film.

The stars drive down memory lane, discussing cherished memories from the film's creation and the impact of "A Goofy Movie" three decades after its premiere.

Disney+ has also released a new documentary exploring the behind-the-scenes story of "A Goofy Movie," called "Not Just a Goof," streaming now.

"A Goofy Movie" is available on Disney+.

