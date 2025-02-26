Gov. Pritzker announces medical debt relief for 170,000 more Illinoisans under state program

In total, the Medical Debt Relief Program relieved $345 million in medical debt for nearly 270,000 Illinoisans.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker announced more than 270,000 Illinoisans total had their medical debt erased, thanks to the state's relief program.

The debt erased amounts to more than $345 million.

The announcement comes on the heels of the Governor's State of the State address and proposed budget.

At the address he laid out the state's plans to make healthcare more affordable and accessible for people in Illinois.

The average amount of debt erased per person was about $1,300.

Under the Medical Debt Relief Program, every $1 spent on medical debt buyback and relief programs erases approximately $170 in medical debt for patients, according to the governor's office.

Eligible residents do not need to apply for the assistance from the State of Illinois.

The program targets households that an income at or below 400% of the federal poverty level or those whose medical debt is at or exceeds 5% of their household income.

The latest round of recipients will receive a notification letter in the mail next week.