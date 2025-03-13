Gov. Pritzker expected to talk on Dept. of Ed cuts at Illinois Education Association assembly

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker is expected to address the Representative Assembly of the Illinois Education Association.

Around 12,000 delegates are in the city for the event, which helps set the union's agenda for the year.

This year has added significance, as President Donald Trump's administration makes massive cuts to the U.S. Department of Education.

Pritzker has spoken out on his disapproval of Trump's actions.

"Donald Trump is failing the test of leadership again. Instead of proposing any plans to improve math and reading scores for students, he's tearing down the Department of Education and making it harder for working class kids to get ahead," Pritzker previously stated.

The governor is expected to speak at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare Chicago in Rosemont at 9:40 a.m.

