Pritzker promises to defend Illinois if Trump presidency threatens opportunities: 'Come through me'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker is promising to defend Illinois, if a Donald Trump presidency threatens opportunities for people in the state.

It comes as Democrats across the city are trying to make sense of the presidential election.

Democrats are beginning the process of election dissection, as they search to understand the resounding victory by President-elect Trump.

"I don't know, and I think it would be premature for all of us to draw conclusions today. You have to look at the data before you can draw completely. And yet, you turn on the television and everybody's spouting, you know, what happened?" Pritzker said.

In the 41st Ward, on the city's Northwest Side, home to a lot of city workers and police, voters flipped the ward red. It's the only one in the city that Trump won. Election results show he got 54% of the vote there.

One business owner said it was really based on the issues.

"Trump was more willing to talk about the issues, the issues that are affecting the middle class, which comprises, you know, this neighborhood," said John Capesius, owner of Tavern on the Point.

"Food, gas prices, it's the major issues that everyone talks about on the Northwest Side of Chicago," 41st Ward Ald. Anthony Napolitano said.

But, Trump also got better than 45% of the vote in four other wards, including the 13th.

"I go back to all politics being local, and I think this is a reflection of migrant crisis and migrants showing up at the doorstep of the 8th District Police Department," 13th Ward Ald. Marty Quinn said.

Kamala Harris' defeat has left many women frustrated.

"It wasn't surprising to me. Though, it is very disappointing to see that so much of the country would still have such internalized bias, men and women, right? Against seeing a woman in leadership," 49th Ward Ald. Maria Hadden said.

Democrats will be spending the coming weeks and months doing a lot of soul searching and analyzing the election, and then figuring out how to deal with another Trump administration.

The governor is ready to work with Trump, or stand up to him.

"To anyone who intends to come take away the freedom and opportunity and dignity of Illinoisans, I would remind you that a happy warrior is still a warrior. You come for my people, you come through me," Pritzker said.

Pritzker deflected speculation of any presidential ambitions, saying he likes the work he does now as governor.