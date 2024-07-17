Gov. Pritzker, Sen. Durbin critique former President Trump VP pick, J.D. Vance

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Dick Durbin are weighing in on former President Donald Trump's choice for running mate.

They are also reacting to the assassination attempt on Trump.

It was a hero's welcome for Trump, as he made his first Republican National Convention appearance Monday night, just two days after he was shot.

Some Republicans, including Vice Presidential candidate Sen. J.D. Vance, are blaming the shooting on President Joe Biden and his supporters.

"I have never, I never would call for any political violence. And you can take that to the bank. It's not anything that I ever advocated," Pritzker said.

At an unrelated news conference Tuesday, Pritzker said, while he is pleased Trump was relatively unharmed, the shooting shouldn't diminish reality.

"It's still true that Donald Trump is a convicted felon, an adjudicated rapist, has been a congenital liar and is unfit for the office of president of the United States," Pritzker said.

In addition, Pritzker blasted Trump's vice presidential pick, calling Vance's views extreme.

The Ohio senator believes in abortion only if the mother's life is at risk.

"He also thinks that if you've been raped, or have had incest committed against you, that you should be forced to have that child," Pritzker said.

As chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin said it was Vance who held up the appointment of a new U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois.

"He said, and he repeated himself over and over, his goal was to grind the Department of Justice to a halt," Durbin said.

Republicans are hoping Vance's working class background will appeal to voters.

Monday night, Teamsters President Sean O'Brien broke with most major unions, and spoke at the Republican convention. Democrats say O'Brien's appearance is not a sign President Biden is losing union support.

"There's not been a stronger president in the history of the United States for the union movement than Joe Biden," Durbin said.

Pritzker said having Vance on the Republican ticket may help Biden.

The governor predicts the senator's extremely conservative views will turn off Independents and moderate Republicans.