Gov. JB Pritzker signs bills to expand reproductive rights, including care for out-of-state patients

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker signed three bills into law to expand reproductive rights on Wednesday.

The first bill the governor signed was created to protect the right to life-saving care during an emergency, including an abortion.

The second expands the shield law. The bill protects patients and providers who come to Illinois from another state for reproductive care.

The third makes it so women can't be discriminated against for the decisions they make in regard to their reproductive care.

A number of Illinois doctors spoke on Wednesday about the increased burden they have dealt with since Roe V. Wade was overturned and other states became more restrictive.

