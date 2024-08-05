Gov. JB Pritzker speaks in Chicago while on shortlist for Kamala Harris' VP pick

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is set to name her running mate soon, as they two embark this week on a seven-state swing of some of the biggest battleground states in the election.

Sources tell ABC News Harris met top contenders on Sunday at her residence in DC. Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro were in attendance.

Governor JB Pritzker is on the shortlist for vice president.

On Monday, he spoke to the annual meeting of the American Bar Association in Chicago.

He told attendees he is concerned about the threats to the rule of law and democratic norms in the US.

READ ALSO | Secret Service, Chicago police outline DNC safety plan; no known credible threat to convention

Governor Pritzker made no reference to the VP search during his speech.

This happens as former President Donald Trump and his vice-presidential pick, Sen. JD Vance, are set to speak to voters through scheduled rallies and events through the week, too.

Harris has secured enough Democratic Party delegate votes to become the party's nominee when voting ends on Monday evening, according to the Democratic National Committee. When the DNC announces the results of the virtual roll call Monday, Harris will officially be the party's nominee.

ABC News contributed to this report.