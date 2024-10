Grand Geneva Resort & Spa offers fresh fall food menu options

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (WLS) -- The Grand Geneva Resort & Spa has a new executive with a fresh fall food items for the season. Executive Chef Jonathan Gutierrez joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News Val Warner and Tracy Butler to talk about the new menu items. Gutierrez made a Rissotto di zucca on our newscast. It is a new fall dish for the resort's Italian restaurant, Ristoranté Brissago.