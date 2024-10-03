Great-grandma skydives to celebrate 93rd birthday | VIDEO

A 93-year-old woman went skydiving to celebrate her birthday!

A 93-year-old woman went skydiving to celebrate her birthday!

A 93-year-old woman went skydiving to celebrate her birthday!

A 93-year-old woman went skydiving to celebrate her birthday!

A Queensland great-grandma proved that age is just a number.

Betty Gregory skydived to celebrate her 93rd birthday last month, She set an example of how to live life to the fullest.

Dion Cottrell from Gold Coast Skydive, in Kirra Beach in Queensland told Storyful that Gregory chose their company to mark this milestone, and remarkably, it was her fourth skydive.

When asked how the experience was, Gregory said, "Excellent," adding that she plans to return next year for her fifth jump.

"What an absolute legend, proving that age is just a number. Love your adventurous spirit, Betty!" Gold Coast Skydive wrote on Facebook.