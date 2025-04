Green City Market offers SNAP matching program

Chicago's Green City Market supports sustainable farmers, educates the public and it expands access to locally grown food.

Chicago's Green City Market supports sustainable farmers, educates the public and it expands access to locally grown food.

Chicago's Green City Market supports sustainable farmers, educates the public and it expands access to locally grown food.

Chicago's Green City Market supports sustainable farmers, educates the public and it expands access to locally grown food.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An effort to make fresh produce more affordable for families who need it. Chicago's Green City Market supports sustainable farmers, educates the public and it expands access to locally grown food.

The market is raising money to support SNAP recipients.

Renee Davis, interim executive director of the Green City Market and Rob Hermany, founder and owner of Kaleido joined ABC7 to talk about their SNAP matching program.