Groundbreaking ceremony held for Jackie Robinson Fieldhouse in Washington Heights

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Saturday for a new South Side Chicago Park District fieldhouse at Jackie Robinson Park in Washington Heights.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ground was broken Saturday for a new Chicago Park District fieldhouse on the city's South Side.

It is dedicated to baseball legend Jackie Robinson.

The fieldhouse will be located near West 105th Street and South Morgan Street at Jackie Robinson Park in Washington Heights.

The project is expected to be completed in fall 2025.

Alderman Ronnie Mosley said the 21st ward is "ecstatic" for the new fieldhouse, saying it will offer jobs, programming and activities for children and families.