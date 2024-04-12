Chicago Cubs partner with The Support Group to inspire CPS students for Jackie Robinson Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Cubs will mark Jackie Robinson Day next Thursday at Wrigley Field to honor the legacy of an American trailblazer.

Hundreds of Chicago Public Schools students, many of whom don't normally get the chance to attend baseball games, will be a part of that experience.

Local non-profit, The Support Group, is teaming up with the Cubs to make it happen.

ABC7 was joined by one of the founders of The Support Group, Bennie Henry, as well as the Cubs' senior VP of Communications, Julian Green.

They talked about what The Support Group does for young people in Chicago and how the Cubs have helped their mission with this event.

The full interview can be viewed in the player above.

Tickets can now be purchased for Jackie Robinson Night at Wrigley Field. The Cubs will host the Miami Marlins, starting at 6:40 p.m. on Thursday, April 18.

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to The Support Group to fund its mission.