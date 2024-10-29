New York City woman found murdered at high-end Hamptons resort

NEW YORK -- A 33-year-old woman found murdered at a high-end resort in the Hamptons has been identified as being from New York City.

Police said Tuesday that the body of Sabina Rosas of Brooklyn was found in a guest room in Water Mill, New York on Monday afternoon.

She was discovered by a staff member at Shou Sugi Ban House at 12:30 p.m.

While her exact cause of death was not yet revealed, authorities say the woman was the victim of violence.

Her cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Suffolk County, New York Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk County Police Homicide Division at 631-852-6396 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.